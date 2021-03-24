Strengthening Dutch Connections in North Sumatra

The Netherlands is Indonesia’s sixth largest investor, leading among European countries. As an effort to boost trade and investments between Indonesia and the Netherlands even further, the Embassy is organizing an Economic Mission to North Sumatra - Indonesia’s fourth largest province - focusing on the nexus of AgriFood Systems (Horticulture & Agroforestry), Water (Water for Food), Waste & Circular Economy, and Renewable Energy.

Multiple visits to the Province in the last couple of years have created a solid foundation for economic cooperation between Dutch stakeholders and their counterparts in North Sumatra. The State Visit of the Dutch King and Queen to the Province in 2020 was an enormous milestone. To follow-up on concrete leads, an Embassy-led Economic Mission is planned this year, focusing on the nexus of AgriFood, Waste and Circular Economy, Renewable Energy, and Water, as requested by the Province.

Why North Sumatra?

“North Sumatra has recorded an impressive economic performance as one of the top 10 Indonesian Provinces in trade activities; significantly contributing to the Indonesian economy. Moreover, its geographic location provides excellent connections for commercial activities in the region. The Embassy has noted interest from Dutch companies aiming to establish or expand their connections with businesses in the Province. It is a great pleasure for the Embassy to be able to present Dutch knowledge and sustainable solutions in Agri-Food, Waste and Circular Economy, Renewable Energy, and Water-Tech,” stated Hans de Brabander, Head of the Economic Department of the Embassy. Hans will lead this mission, together with Agriculture Counselor Joost van Uum.

North Sumatra offers a broad range of sectors to trade and invest in. Home to 14,7 million residents, Agriculture and Manufacturing are among the biggest economic sectors in the Province. Medan city, the capital of the Province, is one of the largest metropolitan areas outside Java and act as one of the economic hubs of Western Indonesia.

How does this Mission work?

In line with the current social restrictions, the Embassy takes a unique two-step approach for this mission. First, an online information session and kick-off event will be held on 28 April, providing information on developments and opportunities for interested Dutch companies. This will be followed by sectoral and practical virtual sessions from May to August. Second, when safely possible, a physical visit to the Province will be organized in the Fall. This visit is aimed to concretely link participants of this economic mission to North Sumatran counterparts, and to showcase the economic potential of the Province to Dutch companies and stakeholders.

To stimulate close connections between companies, the Embassy, the Honorary Consul in Medan, and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KADIN) will facilitate virtual matchmaking with companies in North Sumatra through a digital platform from April until September.

“Indonesia and the Netherlands have annual trade flows worth around EUR 3,3 billion, in addition to around USD 1,4 billion in investment value. We are confident that this economic mission will contribute to further expanding our bilateral trade and investment relations, and promoting sustainable economic cooperation,” Hans added.

Where can I sign up?

Dutch companies can register at the Economic Department of the Embassy (JAK-EA@minbuza.nl) to join the information session and kick-off event on 28 April, and to obtain further information about this mission. Companies based in North Sumatra can also indicate their interest to be involved by sending an email to this address. The Embassy can explore tailor-made services for interested Dutch companies beyond the four sectors above.