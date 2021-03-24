One Year of Supporting Dutch Business in (Eastern) Indonesia

One year ago, the Netherlands Business Support Office (NBSO) in Surabaya was officially opened. The NBSO is committed to promote and strengthen Dutch trade and investment in (Eastern) Indonesia, particularly by connecting Dutch companies with (potential) business partners.

Throughout the first year of its establishment, NBSO continuously supported Dutch companies with their services, for example, by providing project information and connecting them with local business partners like agents and distributors. The NBSO also took actively part in connecting Dutch companies and their partners (digitally) during the pandemic, such as during the Netherlands Virtual Trade Mission to ASEAN back in fall 2020. At this occasion, NBSO colleagues made sure that good matches were established between Dutch and Indonesian companies.

NBSO aspires to provide the most relevant and up-to-date information on doing business in the region. They are active on Linkedin, twitter and instagram, and regularly publish about the developments in several sectors/regions of Indonesia, especially in East Indonesia. Indonesia has 34 provinces, each of them with its own unique prospects, that can attract investors and entrepreneurs to do business. Do you have any business opportunities you would like to share? Then please feel free to send the NBSO an email.

Due to the current circumstances, it is more difficult to travel to conduct business activities, but NBSO colleagues are present to support Dutch companies in need of information and connections in (East) Indonesia. Dutch companies interested in establishing or expanding their presence can contact the NBSO through info@NBSOindonesia.com. NBSO colleagues are ready to help explore various ways to connect Dutch entrepreneurs with counterparts.