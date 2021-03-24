Indonesian Photographer Nominated for The World Press Photo Contest

Joshua Irwandi (1991) is a freelance documentary photographer based in Jakarta, who is nominated for the World Press Photo contest 2021. Out of 74.470 images he is selected to tell a story on the ‘The Human cost of COVID-19’.

© World Press Photo

The World Press Photo contest recognizes the best visual journalism, and aims to show the world stories that matter. In 2021 the jury judged images and stories in eight categories, and 4,315 photographers from 130 countries have entered 74,470 images. 54 photos and stories are nominated.

Who is he?

Joshua Irwandi from Indonesia is among the nominees. He is selected in the category 'General News' with the photograph 'The Human Cost of COVID-19'. Read here more information on story behind the photo.

Irwandi was a participant in the 2014 New York Portfolio Review, as well as the Eddie Adams, Magnum Photos, and VII Photo workshops. In 2020, he was awarded the Forhanna Foundation Fund for Young Talent and the National Geographic Society’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Journalists. He has exhibited at Breda Photo Festival in the Netherlands. In 2021, he was selected as one of the speakers for the National Geographic Society's Storytellers Summit

Exhibition

The winners of the 2021 Digital Storytelling Contest will be part of the World Press Photo Exhibition 2021 world premiere at De Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam, Netherlands, from 17 April - 25 July.

The Embassy and Erasmus Huis are trusted partners in yearly exhibiting the World Press Photos. Due to the pandemic this is more challenging, but we are working on creative solutions to bring the images to our loyal audience.

For more information on the World Press Photo contest, click here.