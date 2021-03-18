Go to contents

'More poetry from the Netherlands than any other country'

News item | 18-03-2021 | 19:32

The large amount of Dutch poetry being translated into English hasn't gone unnoticed. At the launch of literary magazine 'The Dutch Riveter' on 17 March 2021, editor Rosie Goldsmith mentioned that "we have a lot of poetry [in The Dutch Riveter], more than we've ever had in any other magazine".

We have compiled a list of recently published poetry collections from Dutch authors that are now also available to English speaking audiences.

Dutch poetry collections translated into English

Out now:

Coming soon:

  • Habitus by Radna Fabias, translation: David Colmer

Poetry for younger readers:

Many more contemporary Dutch poets can be found on the website of Poetry International.

New Dutch Writing

Interested in translated Dutch literature (not just poetry)? Order your copy of The Dutch Riveter and visit newdutchwriting.co.uk. The New Dutch Writing campaign in the UK and Ireland is an initiative by the Dutch Foundation for Literature, supported by the Dutch Embassy in the UK.