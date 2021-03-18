'More poetry from the Netherlands than any other country'
The large amount of Dutch poetry being translated into English hasn't gone unnoticed. At the launch of literary magazine 'The Dutch Riveter' on 17 March 2021, editor Rosie Goldsmith mentioned that "we have a lot of poetry [in The Dutch Riveter], more than we've ever had in any other magazine".
We have compiled a list of recently published poetry collections from Dutch authors that are now also available to English speaking audiences.
Out now:
- How the First Sparks Became Visible by Simone Atangana Bekono, translation: David Colmer
- Man Animal Thing by Alfred Schaffer, translation: Michele Hutchison
- Bigger than the Facts by Jan Baeke, translation: Antoinette Fawcett
- City of Sandcastles by Hagar Peeters, translation: Judith Wilkinson
- Two Half Faces by Mustafa Stitou, translation: David Colmer
- Putting On My Species by Sasja Janssen, translation: Michele Hutchison
- Chameleon | Nachtroer by Charlotte van den Broeck, translation: David Colmer
- Window-cleaner sees paintings by Menno Wigman, translation: David Colmer
- Beautiful Things by Menno Wigman, translation: David Colmer
- The World by Evening by Menno Wigman, translation: Judith Wilkinson
Coming soon:
- Habitus by Radna Fabias, translation: David Colmer
Poetry for younger readers:
- Super Guppy by Edward van de Vendel, translation: David Colmer
- I'll Root for You by Edward van de Vendel, translation: David Colmer
- The Sexy Storm by Edward van de Vendel, translation: David Colmer
- Leave a Message in the Sand by Bibi Dumon Tak, translation: Laura Watkinson
Many more contemporary Dutch poets can be found on the website of Poetry International.
New Dutch Writing
Interested in translated Dutch literature (not just poetry)? Order your copy of The Dutch Riveter and visit newdutchwriting.co.uk. The New Dutch Writing campaign in the UK and Ireland is an initiative by the Dutch Foundation for Literature, supported by the Dutch Embassy in the UK.