Support for UK programmers of art and design from the Netherlands

Professional cultural organisations in the UK that are providing a – digital or physical* – platform for artists or designers from the Netherlands can apply for funding from the Dutch Embassy in the UK. Applications can be submitted for any cultural activities that are scheduled to take place in 2021.

How to apply for funding Applications for a contribution from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the United Kingdom must be sent to LON-PPC@minbuza.nl by 12 April 2021. Applications must include a detailed description of the planned activity, including the date(s) and location(s)/digital platform(s) of the activity, the names and contact details of the British and Dutch partners collaborating in that activity and a full list of financiers/sponsors. The application must also include a full and detailed budget of all costs involved, which clearly shows which costs are covered by other parties and which costs the applicant wants to cover with Embassy funds. Contributions from the Dutch Embassy will not exceed 50% of the total costs of the performance/presentation/residency of the Dutch artist(s)/designer(s) in the UK. The Dutch Embassy in the UK can provide contributions between €2,000 (£1,785) and €10,000 (£8,928) per project. * Applications for activities that require international travel will only be processed once travel restrictions between the UK and the Netherlands have been lifted.

Criteria for funding

The activity either takes place in the United Kingdom, or is hosted on an online platform by a British cultural organisation.

The activity takes place in 2021.

The activity is yet to take place. Funding cannot be granted once the activity has started or after the activity has already taken place.

The activity has to either help professional artist(s)/designer(s) from the Netherland to reach audiences in the UK, or it has to lay the foundations for a long-term exchange between British and Dutch cultural professionals.

In the application it needs to be substantiated how the activity helps to build a relevant international audience/network for the artist(s)/designer(s) from the Netherlands and/or how it contributes towards the artistic/professional development of the Dutch artist(s)/designer(s).

The artist(s)/creative(s) from the Netherlands that are participating in the activity must receive adequate fees. Applicants should prove that fees are in line with, or better than, recognised codes of practice and guidelines set by the relevant lead bodies/trade unions.

Only professional organisations (legal entities) can receive funding.

Deadline for applications

The deadline for applications is Monday 12 April 2021. Applicants will be informed by 10 May 2021 whether their application was successful.

If the activity starts before 10 May 2021, the Embassy will aim to process your application sooner. Please ensure that your application is sent to the Embassy at least 4 weeks before the start of the cultural activity for which funding is requested.

Questions?

Find more information on our website about the Embassy’s efforts to promote the presentation of Dutch culture in the UK.

If you have any questions, please contact the department for Culture and Communications at the Dutch Embassy in the UK via LON-PPC@minbuza.nl.