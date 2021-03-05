Vacancy Economic Policy Advisor

ALERT: this is an another position than the Commercial Officer position already posted

The Netherlands Economic Diplomatic Network Turkey is looking for a Policy Advisor.

Location: Economic Department Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ankara

Level: Academic

Number of working hours per week: 37,5 (fulltime)

Position

Your tasks and responsibilities:

Giving advice on the implementation of the economic focus areas of the Embassy, based on independent analysis of Dutch priorities/supply and Turkish demand;

Providing written information on the economic focus areas.

Coordinating with the members of the Embassy Economic Network to identify commercial opportunities and, where possible, match Dutch and Turkish parties;

Building and maintaining a network with relevant partners in both Turkey and the Netherlands (government, municipalities, businesses, institutes, organizations);

Responding to commercial and trade inquiries, trade mediation and other trade related activities, writing of business partner scans;

Initiating, supporting and accompanying (trade)missions from the Netherlands to Turkey and contributing (information, contacts) to missions from Turkey to the Netherlands;

Organizing ‘Doing business in Turkey’ activities, seminars, webinars and trade fairs;

Increasing visibility of the Netherlands through external communication and public diplomacy, social media, Embassy website, NL branding.

Requirements

Education level: Academic, economic related curriculum

Work experience: 5 to 8 years relevant experience

We are looking for an experienced, enthusiastic, proactive and an analytically strong policy advisor. A networker who demonstrates initiative, who is customer and results oriented, can work easily with others and whose oral and written communication skills are strong. Analytical and written communication skills will be tested during the interview process.

You have prior work experience and extensive knowledge in the trade and economic fields. You have the ability to convince others and you are capable of independent decision making within your areas of responsibility. You are familiar with the use of social media in a professional context.

We are looking for someone who, in exceptional situations, is willing to work outside of the regular working hours. You demonstrate integrity on the work floor and you handle information on a confidential basis.

Knowledge and skills:

Familiarity with social and technical developments in the economic field;

Knowledge of general didactic methods and techniques;

Understanding of relevant Dutch economic policies, laws and regulations;

Capacity to translate information into practical advice, plans and reports and to assess policy and financial consequences;

Knowledge and experience with economic activities; market trends and commercial, innovative and technical developments;

Knowledge of foreign (economic) policy of the Netherlands;

Oral and written fluency in Dutch, English, Turkish.

Skills in the use of social media in a professional context;

Skills in building and maintaining professional networks.

Working Environment

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ankara has more than 60 employees who are responsible for a large variety of policy sectors. The policy sectors cover politics, culture, economy, agriculture, defense, social affairs, police, consular and internal affairs. The work can be challenging, sometimes sensitive and often rewarding.

The Economic Network Turkey consists of the economic and trade departments in Ankara and Istanbul, as well as the colleagues of the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) and the Innovation Network in Istanbul.

The Agricultural department in Ankara is part of the economic network through its contribution to the annual Economic Work Plan.

The tasks of the CSO are broad and varied. Flexibility and cooperation with other team members are a prerequisite to being a successful candidate.

The entire Economic Network Turkey has 12 members of which 4 are stationed in Ankara and 8 in Istanbul. Both in Ankara and Istanbul, short term interns are regularly recruited to support the teams.

For additional information on the position, please contact Hélene Rekkers, Head Diplomatic Economic Network Turkey at +90 533 317 6194 or email ank-ea@minbuza.nl.

Applications

You can apply for the position until 31 March 2021. Please, send a motivation letter and CV per email to Mw. Hélène Rekkers (ank-ea@minbuza.nl).