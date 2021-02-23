Gulf region and the Netherlands: uniting water, energy and food

The Netherlands and the Gulf share many interests and have strong ties. To take cooperation between our countries to the next level, Minister Sigrid Kaag of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation will lead virtual economic mission to the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar. A large delegation of Dutch companies and organisations has enrolled for this mission that takes place between 22 March and 1 April.

During this mission, we aim to bring together interested parties from the Gulf region and the Kingdom of the Netherlands to discuss how we can join forces to secure water, energy and food and safeguard a sustainable future for all. We offer a digital environment to meet, exchange knowledge and ideas and build international networks, so that in spite of COVID-19 we can continue to strengthen ties between our countries. Let’s go forward together on the road towards the first world exhibition in the Gulf region, Expo 2020.

What we have in store for you

Minister Kaag will kick off the mission on 22 March, followed by sectoral kickoffs, webinars, information sessions and individual networking and match-making sessions. Nearly 100 representatives of Dutch organisations have already signed up to exchange ideas and foster collaboration in the fields of:

Food (agriculture & food; horticulture and propagation materials)

Energy (renewable energy; clean energy technologies; offshore energy and the energy transition)

Water (water management; drinking water technology; waste water technology)

Want to join the conversation?

Register now via b2match to exchange ideas and foster collaboration with like-minded entrepreneurs.

The challenges of tomorrow

A growing world population means we need to rethink the way we use scarce resources, such as water, energy, and food. To secure a sustainable future, we have to work smarter and more innovative. This starts by connecting the three sectors, because actions in one sector have immediate effect on the others. Only when we work together and address the challenge as one, we can turn the tide. Our countries already cooperate in the fields of water, energy and food, and we are keen to use this digital trade mission to foster further collaboration. Because global challenges need global partnerships. Will you join us?

Success stories

Many Dutch companies already successfully work with Gulf partners. Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV is helping to improve the UAE’s food security at Dubai’s Armela Farma, which is set to become the Middle East’s first fully automated farm. The high-tech farm uses the latest Dutch technology to grow environmentally friendly and sustainable food products. These greenhouses have a footprint close to zero, need only a fraction of the water traditional farms require, and produce up to ten times more.

Another Dutch company, water treatment systems supplier Holland Water, partnered up with Culligan Middle East and now serves clients such as Emirates Catering, Dubai Mall, and Dubai World Trade Centre. Holland Water uses silver and copper ionisation to remove bacteria from drinking and cooling water – very relevant in the Gulf, where these bacteria grow especially fast because of the hot climate.

And who knows, perhaps the next success story is yours. Join us for this digital mission and maybe you will find your next partner to shape a more sustainable world with.