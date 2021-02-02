Netherlands - Jordan Business Support Program: Discover your business opportunities in Jordan

Jordan is a promising and steady market for companies that want to become active in the Middle East. Are you considering doing business in Jordan, or are you already active in this region but looking for extra support to expand your business to Jordan? Apply for the Netherlands Jordan Business Support Program (NL-JO BSP).







The Netherlands Enterprise Agency offers 8 Dutch SMEs the opportunity to kick start their market entry to Jordan during an intensive program of 9 months. The program allows participating companies to build their network in Jordan and gain insights in successful market entry through individual export coaching, relevant workshops and events. In addition, the program will include a work visit focused on match making.

The program is open to Dutch SMEs and runs from March 1st up until mid-November 2021. You can apply until March 1st. Parallel to the Dutch program eight Jordan SMEs will be supported as well in their market entry to The Netherlands.

Opportunities in Jordan

Jordan distinguishes itself in the region as a steady market and has as such become a hub for many international companies that want to grow their activities in the MENA region. The country has a favorable geographical location and is recognized by the well-established international trade relationships with the European Union, The Gulf States and the USA.

With 20 Development Zones and 42 Free Trade Zones throughout the kingdom there are attractive arrangements for foreign companies. A Free Trade Agreement between Jordan and Europe facilitates a possible market entry. The country is an excellent steppingstone in the region, including Iraq. Since 2013 trade between The Netherlands and Jordan have increased significantly. Of all the European Union (EU) countries, the Netherlands was listed as the 6th most important import country from the EU to Jordan.

Jordan has appr. 10.3 million inhabitants. A third of the population is under the age of 15 and half of the population is under the age of 25, which is an opportunity for socioeconomic developments within the country. Many Jordanians are ‘tech-savvy’ and are open to great products and services. Many Jordanians speak English which makes it easy to do business.





Although Jordan is a steady and promising market for Dutch companies, entering the market entry could be challenging. When you aim to do business in Jordan, the NL-BSP is an excellent program to support your business with first or further steps in market entry. Even if you are already operating in Jordan but wish to strengthen the business strategy and activities, you are invited to apply for NL-JO BSP. Establishing a local network and providing relevant knowledge on the Jordan business culture are included in the program.

Participation in the NL-JO BSP is open for Dutch SMEs from all industries. Innovative solutions and exchange of knowledge in the field of agri-food, water and energy, ICT and tourism are recognized as promising sectors for Dutch businesses.



Information event

If you’re interested to learn more about the Netherlands Jordan Business Support Program we kindly invite you to join us for the digital information event on Wednesday 17 February 16:00 - 17:00 hrs.

How to apply for the program

If you are interested to participate to the NL-JO BSP, apply before March 1st via

https://www.rvo.nl/actueel/evenementen/netherlands-jordan-business-support-programme

Please note; All applications will be reviewed by a selection committee. The committee will select eight Dutch SMEs to participate in this unique program. After we have received your application, we will contact you for further information and discuss the next steps to prepare some additional information for the selection committee review.

Application criteria; what is expected if you participate in the program?

Participants are expected to show a clear business case or business interest to join the program and develop their activities in Jordan.

Selected participants are committed to participate in the entire program; which includes 2 (digital) workshops (in March and June), a network event with both Dutch and Jordanian companies and network contacts (in April) and several hours per month for individual export coaching. There is no fee involved for these program elements.

A matchmaking mission is planned to take place in autumn 2021. If applicable travel and accommodation as well as a small participation fee could apply.

Participating companies are expected to meet all selection criteria

More information and contact

For more information about this program, please contact:

Jessie Brockhoff

jessie@handelsroute.nl