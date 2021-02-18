Parliamentary elections from Jakarta

On 17 March 2021 voters outside the Netherlands can vote again for the House of Representatives elections. Klik hier om dit bericht in het Nederlands te lezen.

As a Dutch citizen abroad, you may again vote in the elections on 17 March 2021, as long as you are registered with the municipality of The Hague. This had to be done before 3 February 2021. If you have not yet received your vote, or if it is missing, read the instructions* below.

Voters may send their vote directly to the municipality of The Hague by letter. The ballot paper must then be received by the postal polling station in The Hague no later than 17 March 2021 at 3 p.m. (local time).

Voters in Indonesia may also send or hand in their ballot paper at the Dutch embassy in Jakarta. Then the ballot paper must be received at the embassy no later than Friday 5 March 2021. The embassy ensures that the votes are sent to The Hague by post via the diplomatic courier service as quickly as possible.

You may send your vote to the address below, or drop it off at the main entrance of the Embassy:

Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Attn. Consular Department

Jl. H.R. Rasuna Said Kav S-3 | 12950 | Kuningan, Jakarta | Indonesia

More information about voting from abroad can be found here. Any updates will also be announced through the Embassy's usual social media channels.

*Letter voting certificate not yet received

You need your postal voting slip to be able to vote by mail.

Have you not yet received your postal voting slip or is your postal voting slip lost or damaged?

Request a replacement postal voting slip on the website www.stemmenvanuithetbuitenland.nl no later than 5 March 2021. With the application you can indicate whether you want to receive the replacement postal voting slip by e-mail or by post. However, keep in mind that your ballot certificate must be at the embassy by 5 March at the latest in order to go to The Hague by diplomatic courier service.