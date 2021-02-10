First Indonesia-Netherlands Cyber Policy Dialogue Joint Statement

21 January 2021 The first Indonesia-Netherlands Cyber Policy Dialogue was held virtually on 21 January 2020. The multi-agency dialogue reinforced the close cyber cooperation and partnerships between the two countries in the areas of the normative international framework, capacity building, counterterrorism and disinformation in the context of cyberspace, and national policies to increase cyber security, to improve digital resilience of companies and communities, and to prevent and counter cybercrime.

The Indonesian delegations, led by Lieutenant General (Ret.) Hinsa Siburian, Head of the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN), included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, the Indonesian National Police, the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, National Counter Terrorism Agency (BNPT) and BSSN. The Dutch delegations, led by Ambassador-at-Large for Security Policy and Cyber, Ms. Nathalie Jaarsma, and included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and Security, the National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism, the National Police and the Dutch Embassies in Jakarta and Singapore.

The Dialogue underlined the two countries’ ongoing commitment to enhance bilateral engagement on, and mutual understanding of, cyber issues consistent with the Letter of Intent on Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation in the Field of Cyberspace, signed by the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands and the Head of the Indonesian National Cyber and Crypto Agency in Jakarta on 3 July 2018. Participants discussed the evolving situation in cyber space, including main challenges and best practice approaches to managing strategic threats, national cyber security strategies and relevant legislation.

Participants expressed strong concern about the increasing frequency, complexity and severity of cyber security incidents, including disruptive or exploitative network attacks and hack-and-leak operations by malicious actors who seek to exploit the current COVID-19 pandemic. The Dialogue affirmed Indonesian and Dutch law enforcement agencies’ ongoing commitment to preventing and countering cybercrime. Participants underscored the importance of capable and robust national law enforcement institutions, as well as the value of international exchanges of best practices and technical knowledge involving multiple stakeholders.

Both Participants noted the importance of international mechanisms that contribute to making cyberspace more stable and secure, including the UN Group of Governmental Experts (UN GGE), the Open-Ended Working Group (OEWG), and the International Telecommunications Union. In that regard, Indonesia and the Netherlands expressed their ongoing commitment to act in accordance with the consensus reports of the 2010, 2013 and 2015 UN GGEs and to promote a peaceful and stable cyberspace underpinned by international law and the articulated norms of responsible state behavior. Indonesia and the Netherlands expressed their common wish for multilateral discussions to be based on inclusivity, transparency, consensus and complementarity. Participants noted with appreciation the ongoing international efforts to implement confidence building and capacity building measures in order to strengthen the existing international legal order and to help implement the normative framework. Both Participants acknowledged the need for international coordination to deter and respond to irresponsible state behavior in cyberspace which undermines international peace and security.

The first Indonesia-Netherlands Cyber Policy Dialogue provided an opportunity for both Participants to express their wish to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation in the Field of Cyberspace in the near future, to be developed by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian National Cyber and Crypto Agency. Both Participants noted the positive outcomes of bilateral cooperation projects, such as study visits, university-to-university cooperation and training on the international law of cyber operations. Indonesia and the Netherlands agreed to collaborate further on joints initiatives that reinforce digital resilience and skills development.

The delegations of Indonesia and the Netherlands expressed their appreciation for holding this first bilateral cyber policy dialogue and looked forward to organizing another bilateral dialogue on cyber issues in due time.