The Night-Time Curfew in the Netherlands is Extended

The night-time curfew currently in place has now been extended until 04.30 on Wednesday 3 March. This is necessary because new, more contagious variants of coronavirus are gaining ground in the Netherlands, which could lead to a new wave of infections. The other lockdown measures will also remain in force, as indicated during the press conference on Tuesday 2 February.

Curfew

The curfew means that everyone must stay indoors between 21.00 and 04.30. During curfew hours, you are not allowed to go outdoors without a valid reason. If you need to go outdoors, you must carry a special form, a ‘self-declaration for curfew exemption’. If you need to go outdoors for a work-related reason, you must also carry an employer’s declaration. In some cases, no form is required. More information can be found here.

More than 95% of people in the Netherlands are respecting the curfew. Introducing the curfew and limiting visitors to a maximum of one per day have slowed the spread of the virus. Studies show that the reproduction number (R) has fallen by about 10%.

Going forward

On Tuesday 23 February, the government will decide whether to modify the current lockdown measures, including the curfew. The curfew will be lifted before 3 March if developments concerning coronavirus give reason to do this.

Support package to limit impact on social and mental wellbeing

Coronavirus and the measures being taken to limit its spread are clearly having a major impact on people's social and mental wellbeing, as well as on people’s way of life. The government is currently working on a broad package of measures to limit the impact on vulnerable groups. Broadly speaking, this includes:

local and national activities to improve the wellbeing of young people

initiatives to support vulnerable adults

extra efforts to help people adopt a healthier lifestyle.

The government wants to align this support package as much as possible with existing initiatives being undertaken by municipalities, national and local organisations, volunteers and cultural entrepreneurs. The government will present further details in the near future. For more information please visit this link.

The travel restrictions to the Netherlands have not been changed. Read more about visiting the Netherlands from abroad here.