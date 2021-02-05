What's on in Vancouver?

In the first half of 2021 the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Vancouver will keep working digitally to strengthen the collaboration between the Netherlands and Canada. In the upcoming months we are (co-)organizing initiatives in a variety of sectors.

Agtech

On February 4th, we organize a Virtual Agtech Roundtable to support collaboration between the Netherlands and BC. We are excited to bring together industry and government from both countries. A select group of innovative BC Agtech companies will present themselves during the roundtable and we will have an interactive discussion about how we can support these companies to go international. We will also look at the future, in a discussion about how we can build stronger relations in the Agtech sector between our two jurisdictions.

Special guest: BC Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham.

During the Roundtable, we will also present a new brochure highlighting advanced innovative Agtech companies in B.C. as well as the excellent existing relations between the Agtech sectors in our countries.

Coastal Sustainable Urbanism

On February 25th, we will organize a digital roundtable on Coastal Sustainable Urbanism. As climate change has a big impact on our society, cities like Vancouver, Rotterdam and Amsterdam are all taking measures to adapt and become more resilient. Together with the Netherlands Water Partnership and University of British Columbia, this event will bring together a select group of 25 innovative and leading organizations, varying from coastal engineers, to landscape architects to urban planners, with a goal to build deeper collaboration between the Netherlands and Canada.

Special guests: Larry Beasly (former cityplanner of Vancouver), Kees Lokman (Assistant Professor Landscape Arcitecture UBC), Lilian van den Aarssen (Chief of Staff Deltacommissaris).

Plant Based Protein

Developments in the Canadian Prairie provinces: on April 7th, the RVO together with the Consulate in Vancouver will organize a webinar on the developments of Plant Based Proteins in Canada, this event will take place during the Business Week North America.

This webinar will focus on the in-depth market scan made of the Canadian Plant Protein sector. As this sector is rapidly developing with private and government investments, we see different opportunities for Dutch companies in this industry, varying from ingredient suppliers to technology developers for new “meat replacement” ingredients.

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells

Developments on the West Coast: At the end of 2020 we co-organized a virtual innovation mission on the topic of hydrogen. Together with the RVO and our colleagues from the consulate general in San Francisco we brought together industry, knowledge institutions and government officials from the Netherlands, California and Canada. In 2021 we keep working together in this triangle of territories.

Mid-February we will host a virtual meeting on the topic of the just-released Canadian hydrogen strategy. During the Business Week North America, on April 8, RVO, together with the Consulates General in San Francisco and Vancouver will present recent market scans of the hydrogen sector in Canada and California. In these presentations opportunities for Dutch-Canadian-Californian collaboration will be highlighted. Furthermore we plan to have regular virtual meetings and events throughout 2021.

Cleantech

In collaboration with Environment and Climate Change Canada, the EU Delegation in Ottawa and Foresight Cleantech Accelerator Canada, the Consulate is involved in the organization of the Canada – EU Workshop on CETA Opportunities for the Clean Technology Sector in March.

Over the course of 3 days, the sessions will bring together clean technology innovators and users, industry associations, international business development experts, and government representatives, to present environment and trade cooperation opportunities between Canada and the EU in the context of CETA. The workshop will highlight how CETA can help achieve sustainable development objectives through clean technology trade and investment. Promising sectors such as hydrogen and circular economy (emerging bio-products) will be the focus of this event.

Contact us

If you want to know more about our activities or events, or want to join us in these events, please contact us: van-ez@minbuza.nl.