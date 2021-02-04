The Lockdown in the Netherlands is Extended

Coronavirus situation remains serious, lockdown extended. Measures up to at least 2 March 2021.

The number of new positive cases per day is declining and the pressure on hospitals is gradually easing. But new variants of the virus are gaining ground quickly in the Netherlands. This is cause for concern because these new variants are more infectious and can cause a new wave of infections.

We must prevent this as much as possible, so that hospitals will continue to be able to treat both COVID-19 and other patients in the months ahead. The government has therefore decided to extend the current lockdown. Primary schools and childcare centres will however reopen as of 8 February. And shops will be allowed to offer customers the option of collecting goods that they have ordered in advance, at pre-agreed times.

