British Columbia: Collaborations in Innovative Agriculture

The Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Vancouver is delighted to present a brochure which highlights several advanced innovative Agtech companies in British Columbia, each with a specific link to the Netherlands.

The Netherlands and Canada share a long history, especially in the field of agriculture the business connections and personal connections are strong. In the Netherlands and in British Columbia, innovation plays a key role in the Agri-tech sector. We consider this to be crucial to deal with global issues such as food security, water challenges and soil degradation. Both jurisdictions see a strong need to move to a circular, more sustainable agriculture. We realize that international collaboration is essential to accomplish a more sustainable future.

Examples of collaborations

In the brochure that you can download below, you will find a number of examples of innovative companies in British Columbia, with strong connections to the Netherlands. We hope to see many more of these strong collaborations and are keen to support more innovators. If you are interested to learn more, please connect with the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Vancouver.

If you are interested to learn more, please reach out to the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Vancouver at van-ez@minbuza.nl or contact the Economic Affairs teams in Ottawa and Toronto.