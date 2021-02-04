Business invitation: Webinar Biosecurity Promising Opportunities in the Investment of the Poultry Industry between the UAE and the Netherlands

Biosecurity is elementary for food production, especially when it comes to meat and meat products. Food security, which is high on the agenda in the UAE, is highly dependent on this. The panel discussion during this webinar focuses on the various elements that make up a safety network for the poultry industry.

You are cordially invited to join the webinar “Promising Opportunities in the Investment of the Poultry Industry between the UAE and The Netherlands “ that is scheduled on Wednesday February 10, 2021. This webinar is organized by The Agriculture & Food Bureau of the Consulate General of the Kingdom of The Netherlands in Dubai and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Riyadh in close cooperation with ADAFSA, the Dutch Poultry Centre and VIV MEA.

Keynote address

by Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and H.E. Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Keynote speech

by Dr Suheel Ahmed, CEO ARABIAN FARMS Investments LLC

Panel discussion on Biosecurity with: AVINED, coordinating the safety control network within the total production chain of poultry meat and eggs in The Netherlands, DPC Dutch Poultry Centre, representing the Dutch (private) poultry sector, and MOCCAE, the Ministry of Climate Control and Environment.

Participation is free via this link:https://www.vivmea.nl/webinar-biosecurity/