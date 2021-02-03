Travel restrictions by Pakistan for inbound travel from the Netherlands
The government of Pakistan has updated the list of categorized countries relating to international inbound travel to Pakistan, and put restrictions on inbound travel from six countries including the Netherlands.
With effective from 1 February 2021, only the following passengers will be allowed to travel to Pakistan from Category C Countries while in possession of a negative PCR Test Certification conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan:
- Pakistani Passport Holders holding a valid visa from a Category C Country
- Pakistani NICOP Holders
- Pakistan Origin Card (POC) Holders
- Diplomatic Passport Holders of Category C Countries and their Families
Any or all passengers fulfilling any criteria as mentioned above, arriving in Pakistan from Category C Countries or having stayed in a Category C Country within the last ten (10) days prior to travel to Pakistan may also be subjected to additional stipulations as specified by the relevant Health Authorities upon arrival in Pakistan.
The aforesaid measures will remain in effect until 28 February 2021, 2359 hours and may be reviewed by the Competent Authority at its discretion.
UPDATED LIST valid from 1 February 2021 for Category A, B & C
CATEGORY A
International travellers from following countries do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan:
|
Sr. No
|
Country
|
Sr. No
|
Country
|
01
|
Australia
|
13
|
New Zealand
|
02
|
China
|
14
|
Philippines
|
03
|
Cuba
|
15
|
Qatar
|
04
|
Finland
|
16
|
Rwanda
|
05
|
Ghana
|
17
|
South Korea
|
06
|
Iceland
|
18
|
Saudi Arabia
|
07
|
Iraq
|
19
|
Singapore
|
08
|
Kazakhstan
|
20
|
South Sudan
|
09
|
Madagascar
|
21
|
Sri Lanka
|
10
|
Maldives
|
22
|
Togo
|
11
|
Mongolia
|
23
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
12
|
Myanmar
|
24
|
Vietnam
CATEGORY B
International travellers from countries not specified in Category-A, require COVID-19 PCR test before commencement of travel to Pakistan (Max 72 Hours Old)
All countries not specified in category A & C, fall in Category B
CATEGORY C
International travellers from countries in Category C is restricted and only allowed as guided by NCOC decision:
|
Sr. No
|
Country
|
01
|
South Africa
|
02
|
United Kingdom
|
03
|
Brazil
|
04
|
Ireland
|
05
|
Portugal
|
06
|
The Netherlands