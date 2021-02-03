Go to contents

Travel restrictions by Pakistan for inbound travel from the Netherlands

News item | 03-02-2021 | 05:46

The government of Pakistan has updated the list of categorized countries relating to international inbound travel to Pakistan, and put restrictions on inbound travel from six countries including the Netherlands.

With effective from 1 February 2021, only the following passengers will be allowed to travel to Pakistan from Category C Countries while in possession of a negative PCR Test Certification conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan:

  • Pakistani Passport Holders holding a valid visa from a Category C Country
  • Pakistani NICOP Holders
  • Pakistan Origin Card (POC) Holders
  • Diplomatic Passport Holders of Category C Countries and their Families

Any or all passengers fulfilling any criteria as mentioned above, arriving in Pakistan from Category C Countries or having stayed in a Category C Country within the last ten (10) days prior to travel to Pakistan may also be subjected to additional stipulations as specified by the relevant Health Authorities upon arrival in Pakistan.

The aforesaid measures will remain in effect until 28 February 2021, 2359 hours and may be reviewed by the Competent Authority at its discretion.

UPDATED LIST valid from 1 February 2021 for Category A, B & C

CATEGORY A

International travellers from following countries do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan:
 

Sr. No

Country

Sr. No

Country

01

Australia

13

New Zealand

02

China

14

Philippines

03

Cuba

15

Qatar

04

Finland

16

Rwanda

05

Ghana

17

South Korea

06

Iceland

18

Saudi Arabia

07

Iraq

19

Singapore

08

Kazakhstan

20

South Sudan

09

Madagascar

21

Sri Lanka

10

Maldives

22

Togo

11

Mongolia

23

Trinidad and Tobago

12

Myanmar

24

Vietnam

 CATEGORY B

International travellers from countries not specified in Category-A, require COVID-19 PCR test before commencement of travel to Pakistan (Max 72 Hours Old)

All countries not specified in category A & C, fall in Category B

CATEGORY C

International travellers from countries in Category C is restricted and only allowed as guided by NCOC decision:

Sr. No

Country

01

South Africa

02

United Kingdom

03

Brazil

04

Ireland

05

Portugal

06

The Netherlands