Travel restrictions by Pakistan for inbound travel from the Netherlands

The government of Pakistan has updated the list of categorized countries relating to international inbound travel to Pakistan, and put restrictions on inbound travel from six countries including the Netherlands.

With effective from 1 February 2021, only the following passengers will be allowed to travel to Pakistan from Category C Countries while in possession of a negative PCR Test Certification conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan:

Pakistani Passport Holders holding a valid visa from a Category C Country

Pakistani NICOP Holders

Pakistan Origin Card (POC) Holders

Diplomatic Passport Holders of Category C Countries and their Families

Any or all passengers fulfilling any criteria as mentioned above, arriving in Pakistan from Category C Countries or having stayed in a Category C Country within the last ten (10) days prior to travel to Pakistan may also be subjected to additional stipulations as specified by the relevant Health Authorities upon arrival in Pakistan.

The aforesaid measures will remain in effect until 28 February 2021, 2359 hours and may be reviewed by the Competent Authority at its discretion.

UPDATED LIST valid from 1 February 2021 for Category A, B & C

CATEGORY A

International travellers from following countries do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan:



Sr. No Country Sr. No Country 01 Australia 13 New Zealand 02 China 14 Philippines 03 Cuba 15 Qatar 04 Finland 16 Rwanda 05 Ghana 17 South Korea 06 Iceland 18 Saudi Arabia 07 Iraq 19 Singapore 08 Kazakhstan 20 South Sudan 09 Madagascar 21 Sri Lanka 10 Maldives 22 Togo 11 Mongolia 23 Trinidad and Tobago 12 Myanmar 24 Vietnam

CATEGORY B

International travellers from countries not specified in Category-A, require COVID-19 PCR test before commencement of travel to Pakistan (Max 72 Hours Old)

All countries not specified in category A & C, fall in Category B

CATEGORY C

International travellers from countries in Category C is restricted and only allowed as guided by NCOC decision: