World Press Freedom Conference

In the context of the World Press Freedom Conference, which was digitally hosted by the Netherlands on the 9th and 10th of December, our embassy joined forces with the Dutch embassies in Malaysia and Philippines and UNESCO to highlight trends on press freedom in Southeast Asia. This regional session, which attracted more than 500 viewers, created awareness for the challenges journalists and media face.

Press freedom in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines is under pressure, as stated by journalists and editors-in-chief of these three countries. Covid-19 further hampers their already difficult working environments. Special attention was drawn to the challenges female journalists and media workers are facing. Dutch Human Rights Ambassador Bahia Tahzib-Lie took part in the event and expressed her respect to all participants for sharing their stories: from physical threats to legal persecution. A successful regional collaboration, that connected well to the overall WPFC in The Hague.

Watch the recap of the event here, followed by an interview with Ambassador Bahia Tahzib-Lie in which she explains what The Netherlands is doing to support freedom of expression around the world.