Visit to Bandung (December 2020)

Our Economic Team visited Soebi Farm and Al-Ittifaq Cooperative in West Java, who are buyers and users of Dutch seeds. These local food producers are loyal customers of the Dutch good quality seeds, implying that the Dutch horticulture seeds supply to Indonesia might still grow substantially.

This visit revealed cooperation opportunities with local agricultural actors, also resulted in a better understanding of how fresh producers are facing the pandemic in contributing to a resilient food system.

Soebi Farm is a mid-size farm in Lembang, whose CEO gave a presentation during the “Post-Harvest” webinar in the course of the Virtual Economic Mission last October; whilst Al-Ittifaq is a cooperative-based agribusiness rooted in a religious education institution, running an integrated farm in Ciwidey.