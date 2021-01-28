Elections

The parliamentary elections will again take place on 17 March 2021. This time no postal polling stations will be set up at embassies. Nevertheless, as a Dutch citizen you can cast your vote abroad. For this, the municipality of The Hague must have received your registration form and a copy of your proof of identity by 3 February 2021 at the latest. Click here for more info.

Voters can send their postal vote directly to the municipality of The Hague. The postal vote must then be received by the postal polling station in The Hague no later than March 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. local time.

Voters in Indonesia can also send or hand in their vote to the Dutch embassy in Jakarta. In that case, the postal vote must be received at the embassy no later than Friday 5 March 2021. The embassy then ensures that the postal votes are sent to The Hague via diplomatic courier service as soon as possible.

You can also find further information here. Any updates will also be announced via the usual social media channels.

For the benefit of the Dutch living abroad, watch the World Elections Debate 2021.

The debate will take place in The Hague under the leadership of debate leader Eveline van Rijswijk and will be broadcast live. The parties VVD, PvdA, D66, GL, CDA, CU and 50Plus have now confirmed their participation. Various other parties are expected to follow.