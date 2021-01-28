Economic Activities in 2021

We hope you had a fresh start of this new year! In the Economic department, we are ready to continue our efforts in connecting Dutch and Indonesian economic opportunities through various events and activities. Check out some events already under development for this year below.

Maritime Webinar on Shipbuilding

This February, a webinar on “Shipbuilding” will present the latest updates and insights on the sector with Dutch and Indonesian experts; building on the webinars on “Port Financing” organized in January, and “Port Development” at the end of last year. This is part of a webinar series organized by the Netherlands Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and the Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs, supported by the Embassy and Netherlands Enterprise Agency. More info will be announced soon on our social media.

Follow Up Activities of the Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS) 2021

The Embassy team is preparing several activities to follow up on the Climate Adaptation Summit hosted by the Netherlands in January. These are planned for February and March. Experts, stakeholders, businesses, and alumni of Dutch educational institutes can take part. More information will be available soon!

Life Sciences and Health Virtual Mission and Matchmaking to ASEAN

An opportunity for companies and knowledge institutions interested in opportunities in 5 ASEAN countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The virtual mission will provide a platform to connect with experts and entrepreneurs in the region. Organized by Task Force Health Care and RVO, supported by the Embassy. For more information, please visit this link.

Agriculture

The Economic team at the Embassy welcomes its new colleague, the new Agricultural Counsellor, Joost van Uum in Jakarta. Several activities are planned this year, such as a webinar series and workshops for the 3 countries Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia about Circular Agriculture and other various AgriFood related topics, Netherlands pavilion for FoodTech Indonesia in Indo Livestock and ILDEX. More information will follow soon. Questions can be sent to JAK-LNV@minbuza.nl

More events and activities to come - stay updated by following our social media channels! Reach out to us if you have questions: JAK-EA@minbuza.nl