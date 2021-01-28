Consular Services

Despite the unchanged COVID situation, the consular services of the Dutch Embassy in Indonesia will be maintained.

In addition to MVV applications (study long term), passport applications can be submitted, civic integration exams can be taken, statements (by post) and legalizations can be requested. All counter transactions at the embassy are by appointment.

Furthermore, VFS handles very limited visa applications (seafarers, official partners of the Dutch).



For any questions and advice, please send an email to jak-ca@minbuza.nl.



Stay healthy and safe!