Latest COVID-19 Regulations Updates

Extra travel restriction to the Netherlands

The Dutch Government has introduced new travel restrictions starting from 23 January 2021 in response to concerns about the new variants of coronavirus.

This includes amongst other things:

Show a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours before arrival in the Netherlands;

Show a rapid antigen test not older than 4 hours prior to boarding the aircraft;

Business travelers, students, highly-skilled migrants, professionals from the cultural and creative sectors and people in long-distance romantic relationships wishing to travel to the Netherlands for a short period will no longer be granted entry.

Until at least 9 February 2021 the measures apply.

