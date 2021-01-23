Update: additional travel restrictions for the Netherlands
News item | 23-01-2021 | 09:21
- As of Saturday 23 January 2021, 00.01 hrs., additional travel restrictions for the Netherlands are in place.
- From this date on, people traveling to the Netherlands not only need a negative result of a PCR-test taken within 72 hours before arrival in the Netherlands, but now also need a negative result of a so called antigen rapid test, or LAMP (loop mediated isothermal amplification) test taken within 4 hours before departure to the Netherlands.
- Upon arrival in the Netherlands, people are required to self-quarantine.
- In Abu Dhabi, the necessary antigen rapid tests or Lamp tests are available at the Biogenix Lab and Drive through, Masdar City, opposite to Ryan International School, unit 2-2, Abu Dhabi (map: https://goo.gl/maps/Hz1MRkPu5NDbwWei8). For appointments call +971-800246522 or +971-581661261.
- Etihad plans to make rapid tests available at Abu Dhabi Airport. People traveling to the Netherlands on an Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi International Airport are advised to contact Etihad Airlines for more information on rapid test facilities at the airport.
- For passengers on KLM and Emirates Airlines flights from Dubai to Amsterdam, rapid testing facilities are available at the Dubai International Airport, at a cost of AED30,- per test.
- Dutch nationals who have to travel to the Netherlands due to an emergency situation and who cannot submit a negative PCR and rapid test in time, can report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague, the Netherlands: Telephone: +31 247 247 247, WhatsApp: +31 682 38 77 96 or Twitter via @247BZ. If you are in the UAE and have a local phone number, you can call the Consulate General: +971 4 440 7600 (local rate).