Additional travel restrictions for the Netherlands
News item | 23-01-2021 | 09:21
- As of Saturday 23 January 2021, 00.01 hrs., additional travel restrictions for the Netherlands are in place.
- From this date on, people traveling to the Netherlands not only need a negative result of a PCR-test taken within 72 hours before arrival in the Netherlands, but now also need a negative result of a so called antigen rapid test, or LAMP (loop mediated isothermal amplification) test taken within 4 hours before departure to the Netherlands.
- Upon arrival in the Netherlands, people are required to self-quarantine.
- Dutch nationals in Saudi Arabia who have to travel to the Netherlands due to an emergency situation and who cannot submit a negative PCR and rapid test in time, can report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague, the Netherlands: Telephone: +31 247 247 247, WhatsApp: +31 682 38 77 96 or Twitter via @247BZ.