Latest COVID-19 Regulations Updates

Updated 31-05-2021

Re-open Plan

The government of the Netherlands has decided to reopen society and took the first, cautious step of the reopening plan on 28 April. More information on the reopening plan you can find below:

Step 1: shops and outdoor seating at restaurants and cafés will partially reopen; evening curfew lifted. Read more…

Step 2: Indoor sports facilities to reopen and more scope for activities outdoors. Read more…

Step 3: nearly everything to reopen, subject to certain conditions. Read more...

Travel to the Netherlands

The travel restrictions to the NL as from 23 January 2021 are still in force, however slightly changed.

This includes amongst other things:

A negative PCR test not older than 72 hours before arrival in the NL;

A Rapid antigen test not older than 24 hours prior to boarding the aircraft;

Business travelers, students, highly-skilled migrants, professionals from the cultural and creative sectors and people in long-distance romantic relationships wishing to travel to the Netherlands for a short period will fall into the exemption category.

You may find more information here (in Dutch) and here (in English).

Travel to Indonesia

On 9 February 2021, the Indonesian authorities have decided to extend the travel restrictions to enter the country.

These restrictions includes amongst other things:

A negative PCR test not older than 72 hours before departure from the NL;

Upon arrival in IND, a PCR re-test will be conducted followed up by five days quarantine in a hotel;

During the hotel quarantine, two extra PCR tests will be conducted. If the results of these tests are negative, you will receive a release letter from the authorities to go home;

You may find more information here.

New regulations in regards to visa and stay permits during the new normal can be found here.

Consular services

Despite the ongoing COVID situation, the consular services of the embassy is still be maintained. In addition to MVV applications (study, highly skilled migrant and official partners of the Dutch), passport applications can be submitted, civic integration exams can be taken, statements (by post) and legalizations can be requested. All counter transactions at the embassy are by appointment.

Furthermore, VFS handles very limited visa applications (seafarers, official partners of the Dutch and LDR).

For any questions and advice, please send an email to jak-ca@minbuza.nl.

Stay healthy and safe!

USEFUL LINKS:

