Ambassador Bea ten Tusscher: Bulgaria is an excellent near-shoring and investment destination
“Bulgaria is an excellent near-shoring and investment destination”, said ambassador Bea ten Tusscher at the opening of the webinar “Promising cities and regions for international business”. According to her this event is a great initiative which brings together Bulgarian and Dutch businesses, establishing contacts and promoting new commercial opportunities, which we all need in this difficult time. The ambassador added that there is a great friendship between Bulgaria and the Netherlands and shared her hope that the companies from the two countries can benefit from it.
The President of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Mr. Tsvetan Simeonov presented the business opportunities in Bulgaria, while Mrs. Desislava Trifonova, Executive Director of Invest Bulgaria Agency (IBA), focused on the investment advantages of the country.
The webinar was organized by the World Trade Center Leeuwarden, in cooperation with BCCI and IBA and was aimed at stimulating the business relations between the companies from the two countries.