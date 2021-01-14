Ambassador Bea ten Tusscher: Bulgaria is an excellent near-shoring and investment destination

“Bulgaria is an excellent near-shoring and investment destination”, said ambassador Bea ten Tusscher at the opening of the webinar “Promising cities and regions for international business”. According to her this event is a great initiative which brings together Bulgarian and Dutch businesses, establishing contacts and promoting new commercial opportunities, which we all need in this difficult time. The ambassador added that there is a great friendship between Bulgaria and the Netherlands and shared her hope that the companies from the two countries can benefit from it.