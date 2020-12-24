Compulsory negative COVID-19 test result for all airline passengers, including Dutch nationals.

The Dutch government recently amended the travel restrictions, valid for all incoming passengers incl EU residents. The rule requiring passengers to submit a negative test declaration before the start of their trip has already been in effect since 15 December for non-EU residents.

From 29 December onwards airlines are required to check all passengers from the age of 13, traveling to the Netherlands for a recent negative PCR test before boarding. This includes Dutch nationals.

The PCR test should be taken no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in the Netherlands. Passengers who do not have a negative test result are not allowed to board the aircraft. Everyone arriving in the Netherlands is strongly advised to self-quarantine for a period of 10 days. The negative test required for boarding does not substitute self-quarantining upon arrival.

