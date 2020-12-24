Amendment Health Protocol for Incoming International Travelers to Indonesia

Please note that the Indonesian Taskforce COVID-19 issued amendment health protocol for incoming International Travelers to Indonesia. This amended regulation is valid from 22 December – 8 January.

The following core provisions need to be considered when travelling from Europe and Australia:

I. Foreigners traveling from the UK either directly or by transit are not permitted to enter Indonesia.

II. Foreigners and Indonesian citizens traveling from Europe and Australia (directly or by transit) must show negative PCR test results from their originating country. The time between the moment of conducting the test and the arrival in Indonesia, must be no more than 2 x 24 hours and be provided to the health authority upon arrival or attached to the e-HAC International Indonesia.

III. Indonesians traveling from the UK must follow the requirements under

II.Travelers arriving from Europe and Australia will take another PCR test on arrival and if the result is negative, the Indonesian citizen shall quarantine for five days from the date of arrival at the designated quarantine accommodation provided by the government, and the foreign nationals will undergo a self-quarantine at hotels determined by the government at their expense.

After 5 days of quarantine a PCR test will be repeated, and if the result is negative both Indonesian and foreign travelers will be permitted to continue their journey.

