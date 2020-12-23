Covid Regulations for Traveling in Indonesia

Please note that as of 21 December there are updated health protocol regulations issued by the Indonesian Taskforce COVID-19 in order to prevent and break the chain of the spread of COVID-19 during Christmas Holidays and New Year. These rules apply at least till the 8th of January 2021.

The following core provisions need to be considered for travelling in Indonesia. Please read the following breakdown of requirements:

Bali (to and from): PCR test mandatory. Swab nose/throat and only valid max. 7 days before departure

Java (to and from): Rapid antigen test mandatory. Swab nose and only valid max. 3 days before departure

Filling in e-HAC Indonesia is mandatory for all travelers

For more information about the requirements for domestic travel in Indonesia. Please check this page.