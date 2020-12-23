Call for submissions World Press Photo Contest 2021

Entries are open for the World Press Photo Contest 2021. Photographers from around the world can submit their best picture of 2020, or a photo story, that captures or represents an event of great journalistic importance. The deadline for submissions is 12 January 2021. Images selected by an international jury will be included in the annual World Press Photo year-long worldwide exhibition. And there is prize money up for grabs as well.

Image: © Lee-Ann Olwage / Lee-Ann Olwage Cash prizes of 5,000 euros each The contests for World Press Photo of the Year and the World Press Photo Story of the Year honour photographers whose visual creativity and skills made a picture, or a digital picture story, that captures or represents an event or issue of great journalistic importance in that year. Both awards carry a cash prize of 5,000 euros.

Dutch initiative with a global reach

World Press Photo is an organisation based in the Netherlands. It aims to connect photography professionals and audiences through trustworthy visual journalism and storytelling. The World Press Photo Contest has grown into the world’s most prestigious photography competition. Through the worldwide exhibition programme, millions of people get access to the important stories that were skilfully captured by some of the world's best press photographers.

Important dates

Entries close: 12 January 2021, 12.00 noon CET

Nominees announced: 10 March 2021

Winners announced: 15 April 2021

More information on www.worldpressphoto.org.

