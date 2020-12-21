A year closing from Ambassador Lambert

When will we shake hands again? This is a question that would have never come to my mind when we started 2020, and now, at the end of this turbulent year, no one knows the answer to that same question. It goes without saying that this has been an extraordinary year.

For some of us even a dramatic year, especially for those who lost their loved ones or fell ill themselves, those who were separated for a long time, who had lost their job or had to stop their studies. And what about those who found themselves spending most of their time on teaching at home or languishing in anonymous Zoom sessions.

Paradoxically, to me the year ends on a very positive note. We have so much to celebrate and so much to be proud of. Of course the successful Royal State visit and one of the biggest trade missions ever to Indonesia. The celebration of 50 years Erasmushuis and the transformation to e-rasmushuis. And the ongoing work on consular matters, on supporting Dutch companies, our continuous support in the field of human rights. But personally, I am most impressed ánd inspired by the energy, the flexibility and the creativity which I see at the Embassy, within the Netherlands community in Indonesia, and in Indonesian society at large. Together we have shown a resilience which makes me proud being part of my team and part of this community.

We don’t know what the new year will bring, but the Embassy is full of energy to take on new projects, such as helping prepare the Global Climate Adaptation Summit which will take place in the Netherlands and online broadcasted on25 January, working on a Strategic Investment Agenda together with the Indonesian government, support to civil society organisations in the field of human rights, women’s rights and gender equality, rule of law, and sustainability, providing an even more spectacular cultural programme through the e-rasmushuis and further improving our consular services.

Let keep doing this together, and looking after each other. Stay safe and healthy and I wish you happy holidays – and let’s hope we can shake hands soon again!