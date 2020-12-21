Consular Department during Holidays

The Consular Department will remain open during the upcoming seasonal holidays. It will only be closed on Friday 25 December 2020 and Friday 01 January 2021.

If you would like to apply for a MVV visa, renew your Dutch passport or legalize your Indonesian documents, you are kindly requested to schedule an appointment via: www.bit.ly/appointmentnl

If you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment to take the ‘inburgeringsexamen’, please send an email to jak-ca@minbuza.nl

Given the current COVID situation a ban on traveling to the Netherlands is still in place. For exemptions please check here.

Please note that as of 15 December 2020 people who are exempt from the travel ban need to be able to show a Negative COVID-19 Test Result and health declaration when traveling to the Netherlands. It does not apply to nationals of EU/Schengen countries, including the Netherlands, but it does apply to nationals of Indonesia. Please check this page.