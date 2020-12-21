Important notice regarding travel to the Netherlands

Important notice! You are strongly advised not to travel to the Netherlands unless it is strictly necessary. As of 15 December 2020, some travelers will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test result on arrival in the Netherlands.

Only essential cross-border traffic – including goods transport, cross-border commuting and travel by keyworkers – is possible. If you do decide to travel to the Netherlands, you are strongly advised to self-quarantine for 10 days.