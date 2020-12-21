Go to contents

Important notice regarding travel to the Netherlands

News item | 21-12-2020 | 10:00

Important notice! You are strongly advised not to travel to the Netherlands unless it is strictly necessary. As of 15 December 2020, some travelers will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test result on arrival in the Netherlands.

Only essential cross-border traffic – including goods transport, cross-border commuting and travel by keyworkers – is possible. If you do decide to travel to the Netherlands, you are strongly advised to self-quarantine for 10 days

Please read the following information carefully:

Dutch:

https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/onderwerpen/coronavirus-covid-19/reizen-en-op-vakantie-gaan/inreizen-doorreizen-nederland-en-het-eu-inreisverbod/uitzondering-inreisverbod-familieleden

https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/onderwerpen/coronavirus-covid-19/reizen-en-op-vakantie-gaan/inreizen-doorreizen-nederland-en-het-eu-inreisverbod/negatieve-covid-19-testverklaring

English:

https://www.government.nl/topics/coronavirus-covid-19/tackling-new-coronavirus-in-the-netherlands/travel-and-holidays/visiting-the-netherlands

https://www.government.nl/topics/c/coronavirus-covid-19/tackling-new-coronavirus-in-the-netherlands/travel-and-holidays/negative-test-declaration-covid-19