Dutch Virtual Economic Mission to Southeast Asia: It’s a Wrap!

2 months, 3 sectors, 5 countries, more than 700 participants, 170 hours of inspiring virtual sessions, 350 successful matchmaking sessions – our Dutch Virtual Economic Mission brought Dutch and Southeast Asian business partners together. This achievement would not have been possible without close cooperation between governments, companies, business networks, and knowledge institutes in the Netherlands and Indonesia.

Our virtual economic mission to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand started in October, and focused on water, waste management and agrifood. The Closing Session of the virtual economic mission held on 11 December marked the official end of this unique & regional mission, showcasing highlights of the last two months and future collaboration opportunities.

For the Embassy the mission was an opportunity to follow up on the Economic Mission of the Dutch State Visit of last March. We worked closely with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) in reaching out to potential Indonesian business partners, and organized a webinar with them on the economic state of play in Indonesia during and post-COVID. The KADIN Chairman, Mr. Rosan P. Roeslani, virtually met VNO-NCW (Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers) President Ms. Ingrid Thijssen. Minister Kaag for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation also met Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut B. Pandjaitan. The Netherlands Business Support Office in Surabaya meanwhile arranged matchmaking between Dutch and Indonesian companies, and Dutch Business Network organized sessions on doing business in Indonesia, and building back better in ASEAN as part of the program of the mission. You can read some highlights of the mission here.

The mission’s “B2match” platform will remain available as a 'virtual meeting place' for the mission participants in the coming period, where they can find updates, business opportunities and more. Indonesian companies active in the focus sectors can still set up a profile on the platform to connect with the participants.

We would like to thank all our partners in Indonesia, who contributed to the success of this mission. We are looking forward to more collaboration in the future.

Let’s stay connected! Should you have questions about this mission, please contact the Economic Department of the Embassy through JAK-EA@minbuza.nl.