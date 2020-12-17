Srebrenica next of kin can apply for compensation from March / Srodnici ubijenih u Srebrenici mogu tražiti kompenzaciju od marta

Relatives of a group of deceased refugees in Srebrenica can submit a request for compensation as of 1st March 2021. To this end, a counter will be opened in Sarajevo. Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld-Schouten announced this to the Parliament today, also on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok. *Tekst na lokalnom jeziku se nalazi ispod.

With this civil - law arrangement, the State of the Netherlands offers the next of kin easily accessible way to receive compensation. An independent committee, headed by Council of State member Ms Sylvia Wortmann, is responsible for handling and processing the applications.

Sadness remains

“The fall of Srebrenica is and remains a disaster for all the relatives who miss their loved ones. The State is well aware that no compensation can do enough justice to the grief that has been suffered, ”said the ministers.

Dutch State partly liable

On 19th July 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that the State of the Netherlands acted wrongfully towards a group of approximately 350 male refugees, by not offering them the choice to remain in the compound in the afternoon of 13th July 1995. As a result, this group had been deprived of a chance of survival. The Supreme Court ruled that the group of men in the compound had a chance of survival of 10%, which is why the State is liable for 10% of the damage incurred by the relatives of these killed refugees. With the compensation arrangement, the State is implementing this decision.

---------------

Srodnici grupe ubijenih izbjeglica u Srebrenici mogu podnijeti zahtjev za odštetu od 1. marta 2021. godine. U tu svrhu će se u Sarajevu otvoriti šalter. Ministrica odbrane Ank Bijleveld-Schouten najavila je to danas Parlamentu, takođe u ime ministra vanjskih poslova Stefa Bloka.

Ovom građanskopravnom uredbom država Nizozemska nudi najbližim srodnicima pristupačan način za primanje odštete. Nezavisna Komisija na čelu sa članicom Državnog vijeća Sylvijom Wortmann odgovorna je za obradu i sprovedbu zahtjeva.

Tuga ostaje

“Pad Srebrenice je bio i ostati će katastrofa za svu rodbinu kojoj nedostaju njihovi najmiliji. Država je dobro svjesna da nijedna kompenzacija ne zadovoljava pretrpljenu tugu ”, rekli su ministri.

Nizozemska je djelimično odgovorna

Vrhovni sud je 19. jula 2019. godine presudio da je država Nizozemska nezakonito postupila prema grupi od približno 350 muških izbjeglica, ne nudeći im izbor da ostanu u krugu baze nizozemskog bataljona tokom popodnevnih sati 13. jula 1995. Kao rezultat toga, grupa je lišena šanse za preživljavanje. Vrhovni sud presudio je da je grupa muškaraca u bazi imala šansu preživljavanja od 10%, zbog čega je država odgovorna za 10% štete koju su pretrpjeli srdodnici ovih ubijenih izbjeglica. Ovom odštetom, država sprovodi odluku suda.