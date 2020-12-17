Fill your holidays with online culture

The holidays are approaching and we are still limited to physically indulge ourselves in cultural activities. Therefore we have created a list where you can enjoy inspiring cultural activities online.

Mauritshuis: first Gigapixel Museum in the world

The Mauritshuis, which is home to the best of Dutch paintings of the seventeenth century, is the first museum in the world to have been fully digitised in gigapixel format. The wonderful stories behind the paintings are revealed and you can zoom in on the brushstrokes. No fewer than 36 masterpieces, including all the Vermeers, four Rembrandts, three Jan Steens, Fabritius’s Goldfinch and The Bull by Paulus Potter, can all be enjoyed in exquisite detail. Click here.

International Literature Festival

The Writers Unlimited Festival presents ‘Winternachten international literature festival’. They present, from Wednesday 13 to Sunday 17 January, five carefully composed online programmes that will be broadcasted live. Click here for more info.

Indonesian Dance

Namarina Youth Dance is a semi-professional Indonesia dance company to accommodate young talented dancers who want to equalize professional dance with other common occupation. They aim to be a professional dance company in Indonesia with classical ballet root, synergistic with Indonesian culture and tradition. They have many online streams, click here to see more.

Nederlands Dans Theater

Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT) creates and presents relevant and innovative contemporary dance and is committed to high quality and collaboration in all different ways. They stream performances exclusively online and therefore people abroad can also watch. Have a look at their website!

Online Theatre Film

Uncle Vanya goes online! This is an online theatre film, based on the production of Uncle Vanya, which is about a climate crisis and humanity, can be seen on demand – at any time you choose – from 14 to 20 December on the 3d online stage of the NITE Hotel.