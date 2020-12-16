The Netherlands to host first online international Climate Adaptation Summit

The Netherlands will host the online Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS) on 25 and 26 January 2021 – and you are invited!

As the world continues to work towards recovering and emerging better equipped from the COVID-19 pandemic, CAS 2021 will serve to provide an opportunity to find solutions that will enable people and our planet to adapt to the effects of climate change.

Watch Ambassador Coppoolse's invitation here

During the high-level opening session, leaders from around the world will join Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, and other members of the Dutch government, in order to launch a comprehensive Adaptation Action Agenda. This Agenda will set out practical climate solutions and plans up to 2030.

Over the course of 24 hours, governments, companies, scientists, NGOs and young people worldwide will be able to participate in a range of events streamed from time zones across the globe.

The aim of CAS 2021 is to draw attention to the effects of climate change and to underscore the need for the world to change with it, so that we are better able to manage phenomena such as extreme rainfall, drought, heatwaves, and sea level rise.

We invite you to register to attend this first-of-its-kind event, and join in the effort to create a more resilient future for all. Let’s solve global climate challenges together!

More information

Click here to view the provisional programme.