Lockdown in the Netherlands in order to minimise contact between people

Coronavirus is once again spreading rapidly in the Netherlands. In recent weeks, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of infections, with figures up to around 9,000 per day. The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals and care homes is also rising. That has an impact on healthcare in general; more than one million routine hospital procedures have had to be postponed. In order to ensure normal healthcare services can continue, we must take action and limit our contact with other people as much as possible. This is why the Netherlands will go into its strictest lockdown yet from 15 December until at least Tuesday 19 January.

Note that from 18:00 hours on 15 December 2020, some travelers will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test result on arrival in the Netherlands. Passengers who arrive by air or sea from a country outside the EU/ Schengen area that is not on the EU ‘safe countries of origin’ list and who are exempt from the EU travel ban must be able to produce a negative COVID-19 test result and a signed declaration. At this time the negative-test requirement does not apply to Dutch nationals and EU/ Schengen citizens and their family members travelling or returning from outside the EU/ Schengen area. See our website for further information: https://www.government.nl/topics/coronavirus-covid-19/tackling-new-coronavirus-in-the-netherlands/travel-and-holidays/negative-test-declaration-covid-19

More information related to the lockdown measures can be found on our website as well: https://www.government.nl/topics/coronavirus-covid-19/news/2020/12/14/lockdown-in-order-to-minimise-contact-between-people