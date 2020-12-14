Ambassador Bea ten Tusscher received the Annual award of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce

H.E. Ambassador Bea ten Tusscher received the Annual award of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for her contribution to the bilateral economic and diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and the Netherlands.

“It’s a great honour, it’s a great pleasure and responsibility to keep up these excellent relations. … My heart is with Bulgaria…

I love your country, its beauty, its mentality, history and its diversity”, said Ambassador ten Tusscher upon receiving the award and the diploma by BCCI. The video ceremony can be followed here.