Call for proposals: Human Rights Fund 2021 - Brazil

Registration for the Human Rights Fund 2021 is now open for Brazil

Human rights are the cornerstone of human dignity, freedom and development, and form the basis for open and free societies all over the world. The Netherlands has a rich tradition of defending human rights, both at home and abroad. Doing so is a moral and legal obligation. With that in mind, the Human Rights Fund was established to provide grants to organizations that work to promote human rights worldwide under the scope of the priorities set out by the government of the Netherlands. These priorities are: Freedom of expression and of the press

Freedom of religion and belief

Support for Human rights defenders

Equal rights for LGBTI persons

Equal rights for women and girls

Promotion of the international legal order / The fight against impunity

The Fund is available for non-commercial entities, which may be a non-governmental organization (NGO), non-profit educational institutions or semi-governmental organization and not dependent on the Dutch financial contribution for its operation;

Projects that necessarily address at least one of the six Human Rights Fund priorities listed above and are fully implemented in Brazil are eligible.

The project must start between April 1, 2021 and November 1, 2021. Projects that have already started prior to the acceptance of the proposal by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Brazil are only eligible if funding is sought for a new or additional activity within the project. In this case, payment by the Embassy will not be made before April.

To learn more about the requirements, please refer to the Form (Formulário Simplificado) below.

The deadline for sending this form is February 1, 2021.

Questions on the 2021 Human Rights Fund will be answered exclusively via e-mail: bra-ppc@minbuza.nl