Announcement: Compulsory Negative COVID-19 Test Result and Declaration

As of 15 December 2020 certain travelers from a country that is not on the European Union’s list of low-risk countries (including Indonesia) and who are NOT exempt from the EU entry ban for the Netherlands must be able to present a negative COVID-19 test result and declaration when travelling to the Netherlands by air or ship. This is one of the measures being taken by the Netherlands to prevent the import and spread of coronavirus. Please note that this does not apply to nationals of EU/Schengen countries, including the Netherlands.

Consult the factsheet for more detailed information in regards to which travelers must present a negative Covid-19 test result and what the requirements of the test result must meet. See factsheet.