Fantastic musical response to the coronavirus pandemic

Fight, flight or freeze? How do you respond when facing a threat? Three composers have been asked to write a contemporary piece of music that expresses the three possible responses to a crisis. Each composition will get its own webcast, to be broadcast in December 2020 and January 2021. Lonelinoise, as this project is called, is an initiative of trombone player Sebastiaan Kemner (who was recently awarded the Nederlandse Muziekprijs 2020) and oboe player Vincent van Wijk.

© Lonelinoise The Lonelinoise Collective About half a year ago, the two musicians pitched the idea of a series of compositions for oboe and trombone - a combination of instruments for which not much music has been written thusfar - to the Dutch Embassy in the UK and were awarded 5,000 euros to work with three composers and several musicians, sound technicians, a cameraman and a video editor to create a webcast series. Soon, they were also granted 25,000 euros by the Prins Bernard Cultuurfonds in the Netherlands, which enabled the duo to make the project even bigger. It has resulted in the Lonelinoise Collective. A sixteen piece musical ensemble is to give a full concert in early 2021, which will again be broadcast online, for audiences around the world to enjoy.

A truly Anglo-Dutch collaboration

The composers that have created Fight, Flight and Freeze are Nicholas Moroz, Trevor Grahl and Jonathan Packham. Moroz and Packham are based in the UK, Grahl lives in the Netherlands. The performing artists are all from the Netherlands. And the video editor is London-based. The project is supported by Lincoln College, Oxford University - where Kemner is a PhD candidate - and the Royal Conservatoire in The Hague - where both Kemner and Van Wijk are lecturers. In other words, it is a truly Anglo-Dutch collaboration.

Supported by the Dutch Embassy in the UK In response to the coronavirus crisis, the Embassy placed an open call in May 2020, asking arts professionals on both sides of the North Sea to come up with proposals to keep the cultural exchange between the Netherlands and the United Kingdom going, while taking all coronavirus measures into account. The Embassy received thirty proposals; 19 of these received funding. All these proposals have in common that they help artists in the Netherlands to reach audiences in the UK without having to physically travel across the North Sea.

Contact the Dutch Embassy in the UK

To get in touch with a Cultural Attaché at the Dutch Embassy in the UK, please send an email to lon-ppc@minbuza.nl.