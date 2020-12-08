Podcast Episode 3: Protecting Freedom of Religion or Belief

In our first ‘ Go Dutch, eh? ’ podcast season with 4 episodes, each focusing on a different theme, inspiring speakers from both countries will tell you what they do to promote and protect human rights worldwide, and how the two countries work together on this. We have launched the first two episodes on ‘Media Freedom in Crisis’ and ‘Breaking Barriers for Women, Peace and Security’. Today, we invite you to listen to our third episode that focuses on ‘ Protecting Freedom of Religion or Belief ’.

Article 18 of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion. This right includes the freedom to change your religion or belief. It also includes the freedom to manifest your religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance. This can be done alone or in a community with others. In public or private. However, intolerance around the world when it comes to religion and belief seems to be growing. More than three-quarters of the world's population live in countries with limited freedom of religion and belief. What are the Netherlands and Canada doing to protect freedom of religion or belief?

In this episode, you will hear from: