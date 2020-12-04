Say it with flowers: the Netherlands says ‘Thank you’ to all workers battling COVID-19 in Sri Lanka

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Sri Lanka has taken the initiative to appreciate the tireless and dedicated services rendered by all Sri Lankan COVID-19 battling staff and encourage them in this difficult time.

Frontline workers of the Colombo Municipality Council were offered 400 bouquets of Dutch flowers grown in Sri Lanka. By giving flowers, the Netherlands said: thank you for your hard work, dedication and personal sacrifices. Together with the flowers, Her Excellency the Ambassador Tanja Gonggrijp sent words of encouragement to all COVID-19 battling staff in Sri Lanka: “I would like to say ‘Thank you’ to all workers in Sri Lanka for their incredibly hard work in this difficult COVID-time. In the Netherlands we say ‘Thank you’ with flowers. Giving flowers is a symbol of appreciation. I also encourage you to stay strong.” The Mayor of Colombo Ms. Rosy Senanayake, Colombo Municipal Commissioner Ms. Roshanie Dissanayake and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ruwan Wijayamuni joined the Ambassador in thanking all workers battling COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

The flowers handed out to the frontline workers of the Colombo Municipality Council were grown in Sri Lanka from Dutch seeds. This symbolizes the strong and growing ties between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. The Netherlands is worldwide renowned for their flowers and is a global trendsetter as an international market leader in sustainable floriculture. The Netherlands remains dedicated to partner with the floriculture industry in Sri Lanka in and beyond this COVID-time.