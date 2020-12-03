Ambassador Vonno in Keynote Panel on creating a better post-COVID world through ESG standards

On Wednesday 18 November, Ambassador Margriet Vonno participated in the Keynote Panel on the relevance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations for government and corporate leaders in the post COVID world. Other panellists included Minister of State Alvin Tan, Chairman of Shell Companies in Singapore Ms. Aw Kah Peng, and Managing Director of DBS Group Ms Tan Su Shan.

The Keynote Panel was part of the ESG event organised by the Association of Corporate Treasurers (Singapore), Bloomberg, DBS and the support from stakeholders in the Finance and Treasury Eco-System.

The common message of the four panellists was that while the pandemic has accelerated pre-existing trends such as rising protectionism and social and income inequalities, it has also showed us the need, and presented us with an opportunity, to build a greener, more resilient and more sustainable economy. They asserted that protecting the environment and capturing new economic opportunities are not binary, but that sustainability can be a source of growth and competitive advantage when harnessing the power of finance, innovation, and technology.

Ambassador Vonno reminded the audience that no institution is capable of doing this alone, and that cooperation between government, non-governmental organisations, research institutes and the private sector is key. The national climate agreement in the Netherlands, for example, has been signed by a wide variety of parties, including the Dutch pension funds, who invest in Singapore as well. The ambassador commended Singapore for its green finance initiatives and being a green finance hub for the region. The ambassador also pointed out the importance of cooperation at the international level. The European Union, for example, has pledged to become the first climate neutral continent by 2050. Bilaterally, Singapore and the Netherlands work together on many climate and sustainability policies and projects, such as the building of the first polder in Singapore.