WE4F Call for Proposals

Water and Energy for Food (WE4F) is looking for innovators (private, for-profit companies or teams or groups within non-profits or universities which maintain their own budget and are responsible for generating revenue) working on local, sustainable, and innovative solutions for pressing challenges in the water, energy, and agriculture sectors in amongst others Sri Lanka.

The South – South East Regional Innovation Hub for WE4F is designed to support innovators in the region in growing their businesses. Innovators will receive tailored and intense support to help sustainably scaling their enterprises. Through this competition, WE4F anticipates disbursing $4 million USD in award funding in the form of technical assistance and grants, and provide access to regional and global networking and investment matchmaking opportunities. Individual awards for innovators are expected to range from $25,000 USD to $500,000 USD. Each award will be funded based on milestones and an implementation plan that are mutually agreed upon. Grant-funded activities must be completed within one to three years.

Concept notes shall be submitted no later than December 15, 2020 at 5:00 PM GMT+7 via the online application platform accessed at: https://innovations.smapply.io/prog/we4f_sse_asia_rih_call_for_innovations_2020/.

