Reopening of Consular Section of Netherlands Embassy in Ireland

As announced yesterday by the Irish government, Ireland will move from level 5 to level 3 restrictions from 1st of December. The Netherlands Embassy will reopen its doors from Tuesday 1st of December until Thursday 24th of December for consular appointments. We will only be able to process applications for Dutch travel documents, MVV’s and urgent Schengen visas. Please note that Schengen visa applications for essential travel only will be considered during this time. Appointments for Dutch travel documents can be booked via our website and all other appointments by emailing DUB-CA@minbuza.nl. A walk in service is not available.

The consular department will be closed from 24th of December for the Christmas holidays, and will reopen again on Monday 4th of January 2021.