Revised Posted Workers Directive

Attention! As of July 30, 2020, additional terms and conditions of employment apply to posted workers and additional obligations for foreign employers.

Information about Posted Workers in The Netherlands

On this website, employers abroad and relevant self-employed persons from the EU, EEA or Switzerland who have a temporary assignment in the Netherlands must make an online notification. The website also gives information about posting workers to the Netherlands. We refer to ‘posting’ when an employer abroad from the EU, EEA or Switzerland posts his worker(s) to the Netherlands for a temporary posting or assignment with a Dutch service recipient.

Information about posted workers in the Netherlands is available in Dutch, English and German.