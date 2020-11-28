Digital connection: Join this year’s virtual edition of SFFxSWITCH

Last year the Embassy hosted a delegation to visit Singapore Fintech Festival and the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SFFxSWITCH). This year the event is going digital and we are very happy that we are still able to promote and connect the Dutch and Singapore tech ecosystem.

Meet the Dutch Blockchain Consortium at SFFxSWITCH

The Dutch public private partnership, Dutch Blockchain Solutions, will take part at SFFxSWITCH and can be found in their own digital building. The Dutch consortium is and will be expanding their Singapore network in order to develop and scale up blockchain solutions. During SFFxSWITCH the Dutch Blockchain consortium will showcase specific projects and you will be able to interact with the companies in their digital building. Stay tuned for updates on this digital building via our website and see for more information about the Blockchain consortium the website of Dutch Blockchain Solutions.

Tune in for sessions with Dutch experts at SFFxSWITCH

Uniting the Global Ecosystem Through Collaboration

8 Dec 1.00 – 1.30PM - Hosted by: OpenNodes

As the world becomes increasingly connected, the need for global collaboration is clear. There are many global issues that we cannot afford to tackle alone - food safety, sustainability, global trade – to name a few. Listen in to hear our panellists discuss the makings of a successful global ecosystem.

Marloes Pomp, Head of International Strategy, Dutch Blockchain Coalition

Nadia Hewett, Blockchain Lead, World Economic Forum

Richard Teng, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Global Market

Moderator: Joseph Lim, Head of Global Business Development and Partnerships

The role of Government in Gender Diversity

10 Dec 10.30-11.30am – Hosted by: Ladies Who Tech

How can governments support the road to gender diversity and equity in the tech world? Listen to panelists share how Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands are working towards more diverse and inclusive policies for women in STEM.

Astrid Seegers, Head of Innovation, Netherlands Embassy in Singapore

Liza Noonan, Director, ASEAN, Commonwealth Scientific And Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)

Sarah Paquet, Director, Financial Transactions And Reports Analysis Centre Of Canada

Moderator: Jill Tang, Co-Founder, Ladies Who Tech

Why We Need ‘Open Innovation’ to Tackle the Biggest Global Challenges

11 Dec 6.00-7.00PM - Hosted by: UNDP

In tackling our biggest challenges – from COVID-19 to climate change – we need to use the best of human talent, wherever it may be found. Open innovation is about collaboration and community: building talent, solutions, and partnership. Join us to hear more about how it’s working in practice, and how you can get involved.

Teymoor Nabili, Chief Executive Officer, Tech For Impact

Interviewers:

Haoliang Xu, UN Assistant Secretary General and Director of UNDP's Bureau for Policy and Programme Support, UNDP

Matt Ryan, Senior Fellow, The GovLab, New York University

Wienke Giezeman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, The Things Network

Deep Tech Summit

The Deep Tech Summit is part of SFFxSWITCH and hosted by our valued partner, SG Innovate. The event will be held virtually on 9 Dec 2020, during the SFF x SWITCH week. Our overarching theme this year is how deep tech can help build a more resilient and sustainable future economy and society after the Covid-19 pandemic. We have worked closely with SG Innovate over the past few years. Check out our webinars on Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Food organized in collaboration with SG Innovate via our Youtube Channel.