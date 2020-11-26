Webinar “And then COVID hit Indonesia.. Now what?”

In the third week of the Dutch Virtual Economic Mission to Southeast Asia, we invited Indonesian and Dutch experts to share updates on the opportunities and challenges of the Indonesian economy, during and post COVID-19. This building upon connections made during the Dutch State Visit and Trade Mission last March.

During the opening of the webinar, Mr. Rosan Roeslani (Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry) mentioned that with the strengths of Indonesia and the Netherlands, opportunities to improve business collaborations are still wide open. The future of economic relations of both countries will rest upon the willingness to respond to challenges and to explore potential opportunities for sustainable cooperation.

Despite the current circumstances, Ms. Ingrid Thijssen (President of the The Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers) also highlighted that this webinar is a new way of communication to strengthen and nourish our international relationship, especially upon the fruitful connections built during the trade mission of the Dutch State Visit in March.

The session consisted a.o. of the latest economic outlook presented by Mr. Andry Asmoro (Chief Economist, Bank Mandiri), and a panel discussion, in which Ms. Felippa Amanta (Head of Research, CIPS) answered questions on policies with an impact on Dutch business in Indonesia. From an Indonesian business perspective, Ms. Shinta Kamdani (Vice Chairwoman for International Relations, KADIN) elaborated on how the Dutch and Indonesian private sector could make the best connections despite the current limitations. The Embassy also plays a role here, in bringing partners together and assisting Dutch companies looking for connections, as was highlighted by Mr. Hans de Brabander (Head of Economic Dept. of the Embassy).

Participants were also able to dive deeper into sector specific developments during the subsequent sectoral breakout sessions on Agrifood, Water and Waste.

Recorded video and presentation slides from the session are available in the “Presentations” section of the B2Match mission platform.